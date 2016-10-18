版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 18日 星期二 21:06 BJT

BRIEF-Nike files for potential two-part dollar-denominated notes offering

Oct 18 Nike Inc

* files for potential two-part dollar-denominated notes offering; size undisclosed - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2ehkiRO) Further company coverage:

