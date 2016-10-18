版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 18日 星期二

BRIEF-Navios Maritime Holdings increases exchange offer consideration & extends exchange offer

Oct 18 Navios Maritime Holdings Inc :

* Navios Maritime Holdings - increased exchange consideration to ads holders, extended expiration date of exchange offer on Monday, October 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

