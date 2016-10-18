BRIEF-Yahoo reports 3rd-qtr non-GAAP earnings of $0.20 per share

Oct 18 Yahoo Inc :
* Yahoo reports third quarter 2016 results
* "Busy preparing for integration with Verizon"
* Qtrly GAAP revenue $1,305 million versus $1,226 million
last year
* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.17
* Qtrly number of paid clicks decreased 22 percent compared
to q3 of 2015
* Qtrly cost of revenue (TAC) $448 million versus $223
million last year
* Q3 MAVENS revenue $524 million versus $422 million
* Qtrly number of ads sold decreased 5 percent compared to
Q3 of 2015
* Qtrly price-per-ad increased 1 percent compared to Q3 of
2015
* Qtrly price-per-click increased 9 percent compared to Q3
of 2015
* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.20
* Q3 mobile revenue $396 million versus $271 million
* On track to deliver on our 2016 strategic plan commitment
to improve our adjusted EBITDA run rate for second half of 2016
* Sees Q4 adjusted EBITDA to be in range of $260 million to
$300 million
* "Launched program to monetize unaffiliated links on Tumblr
to create new revenue opportunities for platform" during quarter
* Sees Q4 non-GAAP income from operations to be in range of
$140 million to $180 million
* Sees Q4 GAAP revenue to be in range of $1,360 million to
$1,400 million
* Sees Q4 revenue ex-TAC to be in range of $880 million to
$920 million
* Beginning in Q2 2016, amounts paid to affiliates under
Microsoft search agreement in transitioned markets are recorded
as cost of revenue - TAC
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.14, revenue view $1.30
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 revenue view $1.37 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Yahoo's marissa mayer-we take "deep responsibility" in
protecting our users and security of their information; working
hard to retain their trust
* Received net cash proceeds of $246 million from sale of
land in Santa Clara during Q2 of 2016
