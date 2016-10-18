版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 19日 星期三 05:22 BJT

BRIEF-Moog Announces Long Term Support Contract With Air China for Their Fleet of Boeing 787 Aircraft

Oct 18 Moog Inc

* Moog Inc- Co, Air China have signed 10 year exclusive contract for support of Moog Flight control products on Air China's fleet of Boeing 787 aircraft Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

