BRIEF-ConAgra says it will be 91 pct branded after Lamb Weston spin-off

Oct 18 Conagra Foods Inc
* ConAgra Brands executive says the company will be 91
percent branded after the Lamb Weston spin-off - investor day
conf call
* ConAgra Brands CFO says expects net sales to fall 4 to 5
percent in FY17 from FY 16 level- investor day conf call
* ConAgra Brands CFO says expects FY17 adjusted earnings per
share to be in the range of $1.65-$1.70 - investor day conf call
* ConAgra Brands CFO says expects FY17 adjusted gross margin
to improve by 130 bps to 150 bps from FY16 level - investor day
conf call
* ConAgra Brands CFO says expects FY17 adjusted operating
margin to improve by 250 bps to 270 bps from FY16 level -
investor day conf call
* ConAgra Brands CFO says estimates net debt of $2.1 billion
post Lamb Weston spin-off - investor day conf call
* ConAgra Brands CFO says estimates cash in hand to be about
$1.4 billion post Lamb Weston spin-off - investor day conf call
* ConAgra Brands Executive says to reduce working capital by
30 percent or $400 mm over next 3 yrs - investor day conf call
* ConAgra Brands CEO says the company is open to pruning its
portfolio where it makes sense - investor day conf call
* ConAgra Brands executive in investor day conf call says
launching non-aerosol cans of PAM cooking sprays
* ConAgra Brands executive says launching Reddi Wip with no
artificial flavors, sweeteners or growth hormones - investor day
conf call
* ConAgra Brands executive says sees opportunity in bringing
Frontera's single serve and multi serve meals to the frozen
aisle - investor day conf call
* ConAgra Brands executive says sees opportunity in driving
national distribution of Frontera sauces - investor day conf
call
