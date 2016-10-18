版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 19日 星期三 05:22 BJT

BRIEF-Pilgrim Global ICAV reports 6.8 pct passive stake in Genco Shipping & Trading

Oct 18 Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd

* Pilgrim global icav reports 6.8 percent passive stake in genco shipping & trading ltd as of october 6 -sec filing Source text : bit.ly/2eiMe8I Further company coverage:

