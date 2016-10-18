BRIEF-Esterline enters into an agreement with First Pacific and certain of its affiliates

Oct 18 Esterline Technologies Corp

* Says on Oct. 18, company entered into an agreement with First Pacific Advisors, Llc and certain of its affiliates - SEC filing

* Says Co agreed that board of directors of company will increase its size to ten directors

* Says board will also act to nominate new independent director for election

* Says First Pacific Advisors, Llc, certain of its affiliates beneficially own about 12.6 percent of common stock of Esterline Technologies

* Says Pacific Advisors to have right to submit potential candidates to nominating, corporate governance committee for election as director

* Says FPA will have right to submit potential candidates to nominating and corporate governance committee