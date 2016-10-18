版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 19日 星期三

BRIEF-A. Schulman says to expand its compounding capacity in Germany

Oct 18 A. Schulman Inc

* Says will expand its compounding capacity with addition of a new sheet molding compound production line in Germany Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

