BRIEF-Intel sees Q4 revenue of $15.7 bln, plus or minus $500 mln

Oct 18 Intel Corp :
* Revenue is expected to be $15.7 billion, plus or minus
$500 million in the fourth quarter
* GAAP gross margin in the fourth quarter is expected to be
61 percent, plus or minus a couple of points
* Sees Q4 non-GAAP revenue $15.7 billion, plus or minus $500
million
* Sees Q4 non-GAAP gross margin percentage 63 percent, plus
or minus a couple percent points
* Sees Q4 non-GAAP research and development plus MG&A
spending about $5.2 billion
* Approximately $1.8 billion restructuring and other charges
have been realized to-date, with $250 million expected in the
fourth quarter
* Total restructuring, other charges expected to be $2.3
billion, with majority of remaining charges to be realized
between now and middle of 2017
* Sees full-year 2016 capital spending of $9.5 billion, plus
or minus $500 million
* FY2016 revenue view $58.65 billion -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
