BRIEF-Abitibi says Yamana Gold unit, Brio Gold Inc, filed preliminary prospectus in each Canadaian territory

Oct 19 Abitibi Royalties Inc

* Abitibi Royalties Inc - announces that Yamana Gold Inc's subsidiary, Brio Gold Inc, has filed a preliminary prospectus in each territory in Canada

* Abitibi Royalties Inc - preliminary prospectus is in connection with qualifying a secondary offering of Brio Gold common shares held by Yamana

* Abitibi Royalties Inc - will inform shareholders of co's decision to offer or sell its purchase rights once more information becomes available

* Says Abitibi Royalties owns 3.5 million shares in Yamana and is to receive purchase rights in connection with offering