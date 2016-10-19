版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 19日 星期三 20:16 BJT

BRIEF-Abitibi says Yamana Gold unit, Brio Gold Inc, filed preliminary prospectus in each Canadaian territory

Oct 19 Abitibi Royalties Inc

* Abitibi Royalties Inc - announces that Yamana Gold Inc's subsidiary, Brio Gold Inc, has filed a preliminary prospectus in each territory in Canada

* Abitibi Royalties Inc - preliminary prospectus is in connection with qualifying a secondary offering of Brio Gold common shares held by Yamana

* Abitibi Royalties Inc - will inform shareholders of co's decision to offer or sell its purchase rights once more information becomes available

* Says Abitibi Royalties owns 3.5 million shares in Yamana and is to receive purchase rights in connection with offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐