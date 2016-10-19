BRIEF-Abitibi says Yamana Gold unit, Brio Gold Inc, filed preliminary prospectus in each Canadaian territory

CORRECTED-BRIEF-Alibaba signs MoU with MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government for global trade
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP
Oct 19 Abitibi Royalties Inc
* Abitibi Royalties Inc - announces that Yamana Gold Inc's subsidiary, Brio Gold Inc, has filed a preliminary prospectus in each territory in Canada
* Abitibi Royalties Inc - preliminary prospectus is in connection with qualifying a secondary offering of Brio Gold common shares held by Yamana
* Abitibi Royalties Inc - will inform shareholders of co's decision to offer or sell its purchase rights once more information becomes available
* Says Abitibi Royalties owns 3.5 million shares in Yamana and is to receive purchase rights in connection with offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP
TORONTO/FRANKFURT, May 13 Businesses around the world scrambled on Saturday to prepare for a renewed cyber attack, convinced that a lull in a computer offensive that has stopped car factories, hospitals, schools and other organizations in around 100 countries was only temporary.
MEXICO CITY, May 13 A fire sparked by suspected fuel thieves killed four people and forced Mexico's state oil company Pemex to temporarily halt pumping operations along a pipeline in the country's violent eastern state of Veracruz, the company said on Saturday.