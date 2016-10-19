BRIEF-Lannett seeks to withdraw approval of abbreviated NDA for methylphenidate hydrochloride extended release tablets

Oct 19 Lannett Company Inc :
* Lannett comments on FDA proposal regarding methylphenidate
extended release tablets
* Lannett company - will seek to withdraw approval of co's
abbreviated new drug application for methylphenidate
hydrochloride extended-release tablets
* Lannett company inc - "remain confident that our
methylphenidate er products are safe and effective"
* Lannett company - has until Nov 17, 2016 to request
hearing and until Dec 19, 2016 to submit all data, information
and analyses upon which request for a hearing relies
* Lannett company inc - fda's proposal includes an
opportunity for lannett to request a hearing on the matter
