BRIEF-Cerulean Pharma and Novartis enter strategic collaboration

Oct 19 Cerulean Pharma Inc
* Cerulean Pharma Inc says company has entered into a
strategic collaboration with Novartis
* Cerulean Pharma Inc says Cerulean will receive an upfront
payment of $5 million and is eligible for milestone payments
plus sales royalties for each target
* Cerulean Pharma -following regulatory approval of NDC
products, co can earn single-digit to low double-digit tiered
royalties on net sales for each NDC product
* Cerulean Pharma - under terms of agreement co is also
eligible to receive preclinical, clinical, regulatory, and sales
milestones for each target
* Collaboration with Novartis will create nanoparticle-drug
conjugates directed at up to five targets
