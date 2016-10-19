版本:
BRIEF-Sify Technologies reports quarterly revenue of INR 4392 mln

Oct 19 Sify Technologies Ltd -

* Revenue for quarter was INR 4392 million, an increase of 18% over same quarter last year

* Net profit for quarter was inr 157 million, an increase of 18% over same quarter last year. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
