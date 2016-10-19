版本:
2016年 10月 19日

BRIEF-Ally Financial sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share

Oct 19 Ally Financial Inc -

* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
