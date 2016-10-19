BRIEF-XOMA says regulatory body in Germany approves plan to conduct repeat-dose clinical study in congenital hyperinsulinism patients over age of 12

Oct 19 Xoma Corp :
* Xoma announces significant step toward initiating
pediatric phase 2 clinical study for XOMA 358 in children with
congenital hyperinsulinism
* Says regulatory body in Germany recently approved co's
plan to conduct a repeat-dose clinical study in chi patients
over age of 12
* Xoma Corp says UK's MHRA has accepted in principle co's
proposal to initiate a multi-dose phase 2 clinical study of xoma
358
* Xoma -MHRA accepted initiatiation of multi-dose phase 2
clinical study of Xoma 358 in children two years and older
diagnosed with congenital hyperinsulinism
