2016年 10月 19日

BRIEF-GE Aviation completes initial ground testing of GE9X development engine

Oct 19 GE Aviation:

* Completed initial ground testing of first full GE9X development engine, which will power Boeing's 777X aircraft Source text - (bit.ly/1VQQMou)
