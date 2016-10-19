版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 19日 星期三

BRIEF-Freddie Mac announces pricing of $308 mln multifamily small balance loan securitization

Oct 19 Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp

* Freddie mac announces pricing of $308 million multifamily small balance loan securitization Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
