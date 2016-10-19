版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 20日 星期四 00:07 BJT

BRIEF-Bayer says anticipates the California registration of Velum One for use in 2017 growing season

Oct 19 Bayer Ag

* Bayer says anticipates the california registration of velum one for use in the 2017 growing season Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
