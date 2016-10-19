版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 10月 20日 星期四 00:05 BJT

BRIEF-Also Holding and Innovix Distribution agree on strategic partnership

Oct 19 Also Holding AG :

* Also and Innovix Distribution agree on strategic partnership

* Partnership to bring a wide range of local and global vertical-focused cloud services to SMB and Enterprise customers in South-East Asia and Hong Kong in November 2016 Source text - bit.ly/2eRJqSJ Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐