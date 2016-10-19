版本:
BRIEF-HPE partners with National Electric Vehicle Sweden to accelerate global electric car production

Oct 19 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co :

* Hewlett Packard Enterprise - Enterprise Services Business will help National Electric Vehicle Sweden (NEVS) accelerate setup of global electric vehicle production

* Hewlett Packard Enterprise - As part of project, HPE will create global manufacturing IT platform for NEVS that will operate across plants in Sweden and China

* Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co- NEVS will begin production of its first electric vehicle in 2017

* Hewlett Packard Enterprise -NEVS will begin production of its first electric vehicle in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
