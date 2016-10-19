BRIEF-CME revises price limits for grains and oilseed futures

Oct 19 CME Group Inc :
* CME says effective Oct. 31, 2016 for trade date Tuesday,
Nov. 1, The Board of Trade of the City of Chicago, Inc. (CBOT or
Exchange) will reset price limits for grain and oilseed futures
* CME says there shall be no price limits on current month
contract on or after the second business day preceding the first
day of the delivery month
* The new futures price limits effective on trade date
November 1, 2016 will remain in effect until the first trading
day in May 2017
* For corn, daily limit will remain unchanged at 25 cents
per bushel.
* For soybeans, daily limit will increase to 70 cents per
bushel from 65 cents.
* All mini-sized grain and oilseed futures will have the
same daily price limits as their corresponding standard-sized
futures
* Daily limits for Chicago SRW Wheat and K.C. hard red
winter wheat will drop to 30 cents from 35 cents.
* For Soybean oil and Soybean Meal, daily limit will remain
unchanged at $0.025/pound and $20 per tonne respectively
* For oats, daily limit will remain unchanged at 20 cents
per bushel.
* The limit on rough rice futures will drop to 70 cents per
hundredweight from 75 cents
* Limits for all grain futures can be expanded in the
session following a limit-up or limit-down settlement.
(Reporting by Arpan Varghese in Bengaluru)