BRIEF-American Express raises full year guidance and reaffirms 2017 outlook

* American Express Co - Raises full year guidance and reaffirms 2017 outlook

* American Express Co - Qtrly Return On Average Equity (ROE) was 26 percent, down from 27 percent a year ago

* Excluding a restructuring charge related to cost reduction efforts, adjusted diluted earnings per share was $1.24.

* American Express Co - U.S. consumer services reported third-quarter net income of $401 million, down 26 percent from $542 million a year ago

* American Express - International consumer and network services reported Q3 net income of $155 million, up 1 percent from $154 million a year ago

* American Express Co qtrly consolidated provisions for losses were $504 million, down 5 percent from $529 million a year ago

* American Express Co - Qtrly consolidated expenses were $5.5 billion, down 3 percent from $5.7 billion a year ago