BRIEF-American Express raises full year guidance and reaffirms 2017 outlook

Oct 19 American Express Co
* American Express Co - Raises full year guidance and
reaffirms 2017 outlook
* American Express Co - Qtrly Return On Average Equity (ROE)
was 26 percent, down from 27 percent a year ago
* Excluding a restructuring charge related to cost reduction
efforts, adjusted diluted earnings per share was $1.24.
* American Express Co - U.S. consumer services reported
third-quarter net income of $401 million, down 26 percent from
$542 million a year ago
* American Express - International consumer and network
services reported Q3 net income of $155 million, up 1 percent
from $154 million a year ago
* American Express Co qtrly consolidated provisions for
losses were $504 million, down 5 percent from $529 million a
year ago
* American Express Co - Qtrly consolidated expenses were
$5.5 billion, down 3 percent from $5.7 billion a year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: