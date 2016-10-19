版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 20日 星期四 05:56 BJT

BRIEF-Smithfield Foods says operations in North Carolina normalize after flooding from Hurricane Matthew

Oct 19 Smithfield Foods Inc:

* All processing facilities and farms in North Carolina have returned to normal operations after flooding from Hurricane Matthew Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐