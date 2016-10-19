版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 20日 星期四 04:49 BJT

BRIEF-Gulfport issues $650.0 mln in aggregate principal amount of 6.000 pct senior notes

Oct 19 Gulfport Energy Corp

* Says on October 14, issued $650.0 million in aggregate principal amount of 6.000 percent senior notes due 2024

* Says notes will mature on October 15, 2024- SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
