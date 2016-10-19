版本:
BRIEF-Evolution Petroleum gives preliminary estimate of gross production from Delhi field

Oct 19 Evolution Petroleum Corp -

* Evolution Petroleum-preliminary estimate of gross production from the Delhi field is in excess of 7,350 barrels of oil/day for quarter ended Sept. 30 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
