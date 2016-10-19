版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 20日 星期四 05:46 BJT

BRIEF-Metabolix names Oliver Peoples CEO

Oct 19 Metabolix Inc

* Metabolix inc - effective as of october 17, 2016, oliver p. Peoples, became company's president and chief executive officer - sec filing Source text - (bit.ly/2ei7qxM) Further company coverage:

