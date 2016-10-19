版本:
2016年 10月 20日 星期四 05:49 BJT

BRIEF-Enteromedics is canceling special meeting scheduled on Oct 19 - SEC filing

Oct 19 Enteromedics Inc:

* Enteromedics Is canceling special meeting scheduled on Oct 19 due to lack of sufficent number of votes in favor of some proposals - SEC filing Source text - (bit.ly/2e7tA5f) Further company coverage:

