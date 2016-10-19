版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 20日 星期四

BRIEF-Dragonwave says equipment selected for Sprint's strategy to densify network

Oct 19 Dragonwave Inc :

* Dragonwave Inc says equipment selected for Sprint's Network Densification and Optimization Strategy

* Dragonwave Inc says its microwave backhaul equipment will be used as part of Sprint's strategy to significantly densify its network Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ;))
