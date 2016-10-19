版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 20日 星期四 04:59 BJT

BRIEF-Universal Forest says to increase semi-annual dividend payment by 7 pct

Oct 19 Universal Forest Products Inc

* Says seven percent increase to its semiannual dividend payment, to $0.45 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐