版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 20日 星期四 05:30 BJT

BRIEF-Lundin Mining receives further extension of TF Holdings offer period

Oct 19 Lundin Mining Corp

* Lundin Mining receives further extension of TF Holdings offer period

* Lundin Mining -Notice period extended during which co has right to acquire Freeport's indirect interest in TF Holdings to November 15, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐