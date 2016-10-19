版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 20日 星期四 05:51 BJT

BRIEF-Global Payments announces full support for android pay in Hong Kong

Oct 19 Global Payments Inc:

* Global Payments Inc says announces full support for android pay in Hong Kong Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

