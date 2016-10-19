版本:
BRIEF-Alliance Pipeline completes Regina bypass work, to restart Oct 20

Oct 19 Alliance Pipeline

* Alliance pipeline completes regina bypass work, to restart tomorrow

* Alliance pipeline - originally expected to re-commence commercial operations on october 19, 2016

* Alliance pipeline-commercial service would not resume as planned due to delay in maintenance activities at facility in illinois Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

