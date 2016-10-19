版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 20日 星期四

BRIEF-Talen Energy prices $600 mln term loan B facility

Oct 19 Talen Energy Corp :

* Talen energy prices $600 million term loan B facility

* Says unit successfully priced a $600 million term loan B facility

* Says term loan B facility will be issued at a price equal to 98.5% of its face value Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

