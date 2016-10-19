版本:
BRIEF-Verizon's initial inventory of Pixel XL 128GB sold out - Verizon spokesman

Oct 19 (Reuters) -

* Verizon's initial inventory of pixel XL 128GB is sold out; All other models in stock - Verizon spokesman Further company coverage:
