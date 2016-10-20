BRIEF-Textron says decided to take additional restructuring actions

Oct 20 Textron Inc -
* Textron Inc decided to take additional restructuring
actions, principally headcount reductions, in Textron aviation
segment
* Expected cash outlays in connection with this plan are
estimated to be in range of $100 million to $120 million
* Now expect total pre-tax charges in range of $140 million
to $170 million to be incurred under plan
* Additional restructuring actions beyond that already
included in plan as originally announced.
* Approximately half of expected cash outlays in connection
with the plan is expected to be expended in 2016 and remainder
in 2017 -SEC filing
Source text - (bit.ly/2dQNAWS)
