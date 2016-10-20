BRIEF-Gaslog places a newbuilding order at Samsung Heavy Industries

Oct 20 Gaslog Ltd -
* Charter to Centrica for seven years and places a
newbuilding order at Samsung Heavy Industries
* Centrica will charter the vessel from Gaslog for a period
of seven years commencing in the second half of 2019
* Gaslog Partners Lp has the right to acquire the vessel
pursuant to the omnibus agreement between Gaslog and Gaslog
Partners
* Securing a seven-year charter on vessel extends Gaslog
partners' dropdown pipeline of future vessels from thirteen to
fourteen
Source text: bit.ly/2evFjaJ
Further company coverage: