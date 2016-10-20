BRIEF-Theravance biopharma and Mylan announce positive results from two late-stage studies

Oct 20 Theravance Biopharma Inc -
* Theravance Biopharma and Mylan announce positive results
from two pivotal phase 3 studies of revefenacin (td-4208) for
the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)
* Twelve-month safety trial ongoing and targeted for
completion in 2017
* Studies also demonstrated that 88 mcg and 175 mcg doses of
revefenacin were generally well-tolerated
* Study meets primary efficacy endpoint
* Look forward to completing ongoing phase 3 safety trial in
2017, with goal of filing an NDA by end of 2017
* Theravance Biopharma expects to file a new drug
application (NDA) for revefenacin with U.S. Fda by end of 2017
