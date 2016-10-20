版本:
BRIEF-Oriental Land looks likely to report 2% rise in group operating profit to about 53 bln yen for April-September half - Nikkei

Oct 20 Nikkei:

* Oriental Land looks likely to report a 2% year-on-year rise in group operating profit to roughly 53 billion yen ($509 million) for April-September half - Nikkei

* Oriental Land Co's sales probably grew 4 percent to around 230 billion yen in the april-september half - Nikkei

* For FY ending March, Oriental Land projects 3 percent rise in group sales to 479.9 billion yen, 2 percent growth in operating profit to 109.1 billion yen - Nikkei Source text: (s.nikkei.com/2eVAoV7) Further company coverage:

