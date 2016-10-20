BRIEF-Oriental Land looks likely to report 2% rise in group operating profit to about 53 bln yen for April-September half - Nikkei

Oct 20 Nikkei:
* Oriental Land looks likely to report a 2% year-on-year
rise in group operating profit to roughly 53 billion yen ($509
million) for April-September half - Nikkei
* Oriental Land Co's sales probably grew 4 percent to around
230 billion yen in the april-september half - Nikkei
* For FY ending March, Oriental Land projects 3 percent rise
in group sales to 479.9 billion yen, 2 percent growth in
operating profit to 109.1 billion yen - Nikkei
