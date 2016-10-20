BRIEF-Alkermes announces topline results from phase 3 study of Alks 5461

Oct 20 Alkermes Plc :
* Alkermes announces positive topline results from forward-5
pivotal phase 3 study of alks 5461 for major depressive disorder
* Company to request meeting with FDA to discuss next steps
for potential regulatory submission
* Once-daily alks 5461 significantly improved depression
scores in patients with inadequate response to standard
antidepressant therapies
* Study met its prespecified primary endpoint showing
treatment with alks 5461 significantly reduced symptoms of
depression
* Alks 5461 was generally well tolerated
* Plans to request a meeting with u.s. Fda to discuss filing
strategy for this fast track designated medicine
