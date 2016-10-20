BRIEF-Microsoft reports Q1 GAAP earnings of $0.60 per share

Oct 20 Microsoft Corp :

* Quarterly diluted earnings per share was $0.60 GAAP, and $0.76 non-GAAP

* Quarterly Windows OEM revenue was flat year-over-year

* Quarterly revenue was $20.5 billion GAAP, and $22.3 billion non-GAAP

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.68, revenue view $21.71 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Quarterly search advertising revenue excluding traffic acquisition costs grew 9 percent (up 10% in constant currency)

* Quarterly revenue in more personal computing declined 2 percent (down 1 percent in constant currency) to $9.3 billion

* Quarterly phone revenue declined 72 percent (down 71% in constant currency)

* Quarterly gaming revenue declined 5 percent (down 4% in constant currency)

* Quarterly revenue in productivity and business processes grew 6 percent (up 8 percent in constant currency) to $6.7 billion

* Quarterly Windows commercial products and cloud services revenue was flat year-over-year (up 2 percent in constant currency)

* Quarterly revenue in Intelligent Cloud grew 8 percent (up 10 percent in constant currency) to $6.4 billion

* Quarterly Office commercial products and cloud services revenue grew 5 percent (up 8 percent in constant currency)

* Quarterly server products and cloud services revenue increased 11 percent (up 13 percent in constant currency)

* Quarterly Office consumer products and cloud services revenue grew 8 percent (up 8 percent in constant currency)

* Quarterly Azure revenue grew 116 percent (up 121 percent in constant currency) with Azure compute usage more than doubling year-over-year

* Expects to close acquisition of LinkedIn Corporation and sale of entry-level feature phone business in Q2 of fiscal year 2017

* Quarterly Dynamics products and cloud services revenue grew 11 percent (up 13 percent in constant currency)

