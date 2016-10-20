BRIEF-Home Capital Group says statement on anticipated impact of recently announced changes to mortgage insurance rules by Government of Canada

Oct 20 Home Capital Group Inc :
* Home capital statement on impact of mortgage insurance
rule changes
* Home Capital Group Inc says statement on anticipated
impact of recently announced changes to mortgage insurance rules
by government of Canada
* Home capital -anticipates certain limitations placed by
government could significantly reduce co's ability to profitably
originate and fund certain mortgages
* Home capital group inc - anticipates negative impact on
net income before tax to be "relatively limited", approximately
$6.5 million
* Expects these changes could result in a decline of up to
60% in new "accelerator" originations
