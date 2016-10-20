BRIEF-Mgt to begin trading ticker symbol "MGTI" on Oct 20th

Oct 20 Mgt Capital Investments Inc -
* Mgt comments on NYSE delisting; common stock to begin
trading on the OTC exchange under ticker symbol "MGTI" on
October 20th
* Company has not sold or disposed of its principal
operating assets
* Company considering appealing NYSE ruling
* On October 19, received a letter from NYSE stating that
its staff determined to commence proceedings to delist co's
stock
* "Company knows of no facts or circumstances that would
lead nyse regulation to reach its unilateral decision"
