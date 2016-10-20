BRIEF-Gilead announces SVR12 rates from four phase 3 studies of combination of Sofosbuvir, Velpatasvir And Voxilaprevir

Oct 20 Gilead Sciences Inc
* Gilead announces SVR12 rates from four phase 3 studies of
a once-daily, fixed-dose combination of Sofosbuvir, Velpatasvir
and Voxilaprevir in treatment-naïve and treatment-experienced
genotype 1-6 chronic HCV-infected patients
* Gilead Sciences Inc - U.S. Nda planned for Q4 2016
* GILEAD SCIENCES-patients with sof/vel/vox for 12 or 8
weeks had similar overall incidence of adverse events compared
to placebo-treated or SOF/VEL-treated patients
