BRIEF-Gilead announces SVR12 rates from four phase 3 studies of combination of Sofosbuvir, Velpatasvir And Voxilaprevir

Oct 20 Gilead Sciences Inc

* Gilead announces SVR12 rates from four phase 3 studies of a once-daily, fixed-dose combination of Sofosbuvir, Velpatasvir and Voxilaprevir in treatment-naïve and treatment-experienced genotype 1-6 chronic HCV-infected patients

* Gilead Sciences Inc - U.S. Nda planned for Q4 2016

* GILEAD SCIENCES-patients with sof/vel/vox for 12 or 8 weeks had similar overall incidence of adverse events compared to placebo-treated or SOF/VEL-treated patients