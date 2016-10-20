BRIEF-Oji Holdings' operating profit for April-Sept likely rose 16% on year to about 33 billion Yen - Nikkei

Oct 20 Nikkei:

* Oji Holdings Corp's operating profit for the April-September period likely rose 16% on the year to about 33 billion Yen ($317 million) - Nikkei

* Oji Holding Corp's sales for April-Sept period likely fell 3% to around 700 billion Yen, in part due to sluggish Brazilian operations, Yen's appreciation

* For full year through March, Oji Holdings has projected sales edging down to 1.43 trillion yen, with operating profit sliding 2% to 72 billion yen