BRIEF-Oji Holdings' operating profit for April-Sept likely rose 16% on year to about 33 billion Yen - Nikkei

Oct 20 Nikkei:
* Oji Holdings Corp's operating profit for the
April-September period likely rose 16% on the year to about 33
billion Yen ($317 million) - Nikkei
* Oji Holding Corp's sales for April-Sept period likely fell
3% to around 700 billion Yen, in part due to sluggish Brazilian
operations, Yen's appreciation
* For full year through March, Oji Holdings has projected
sales edging down to 1.43 trillion yen, with operating profit
sliding 2% to 72 billion yen
Source text (s.nikkei.com/2ebXx6M)
Further company coverage: