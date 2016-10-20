BRIEF-Advanced Disposal considers potential debt refinancing

Oct 20 Advanced Disposal Services Inc
* Advanced Disposal considers potential debt refinancing
* Advanced Disposal Services - Invited prospective lenders
for considering potential debt refinancing, consisting $1.8
billion new senior secured credit facility
* Advanced Disposal Services - Invited lenders to consider
potential debt refinancing, also consisting $425 million in
senior unsecured notes
* Advanced Disposal Services-Net proceeds to be used for
repayment in full of co's existing senior secured term loan B
facility, revolving credit facility
* Advanced Disposal Services Inc - net proceeds to be used
for refinancing of company's 8¼ percent senior notes due 2020,
and related fees and expenses
