BRIEF-Golub Capital BDC says unit entered into amendment of debt securitization

Oct 20 Golub Capital BDC Inc
* Co, unit entered into amendment to $350.0 million term
debt securitization completed on july 16, 2010
* Amends to issued refinance class a notes issued by unit by
redeeming $203 million of class a 2010 notes
* Amendment amended 2010 debt securitization to, among
others,to refinance class b 2010 notes by redeeming $12 million
of class b 2010 notes
* Amendment extends reinvestment period applicable to 2010
issuer to july 20, 2018 - sec filing
* Amendment amended 2010 debt securitization to issue new
class b-refi 2010 notes in an aggregate amount of $10.0 million
* Amends to refinance issued class a notes issued by unit by
issuing new class a-refi 2010 notes in principal amount of $205
million
