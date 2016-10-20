BRIEF-Alimera Sciences strengthens financial position

Oct 20 Alimera Sciences Inc
* Alimera sciences strengthens financial position
* Under amendment, hercules has agreed to provide limited up
to $10 million in additional financing upon achievement of
certain revenue milestones
* Under amendment, interest-only payment period has been
extended by 18 months, through november 2018
* Unit amended its $35 million term loan agreement with
hercules capital, inc
* Term loan will accrue interest from and after date of
amendment at greater of 11% or 7.5% plus prime rate per annum
* Amortization of term loan is now expected to start in
december 2018 with 24 equal monthly payments of principal and
interest
* Amendment provides co with potential to access additional
funds for expansion elsewhere in europe among others
