BRIEF-Gas Natural- entered into a credit agreement and revolving note with Bank Of America, N.A.-SEC filing

Oct 20 Gas Natural Inc
* Gas Natural Inc - entered into a credit agreement and
revolving note with bank of america, n.a. -sec filing
* Gas natural inc- credit facility has a maturity date of
october 19, 2021- sec filing
* Gas Natural - credit agreement provides for a $42 million
unsecured revolving credit facility which incurs variable
interest on a grid structure
* Gas Natural -on October 19 entered into note purchase
agreement in a private placement of $50 million aggregate
principal amount of 4.23 pct senior notes
* Gas Natural -under note purcahse agreement, senior note is
a 12-year term note due october 19, 2028 and bears a 4.23 pct
fixed interest rate payable semiannually
