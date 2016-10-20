BRIEF-Pennymac Financial Services through unit entered into amendment to its Master Repurchase Agreement dated as of June 26, 2012

Oct 20 Pennymac Financial Services Inc
* Pennymac Financial Services Inc co through unit entered
into amendment to its Master Repurchase Agreement, dated as of
June 26, 2012
* Pennymac Financial Services-Uncommitted amount of maximum
purchase price provided for in Citi Repurchase Agreement
increased from $50 million to $250 million
* Pennymac Financial Services - Entered into another
amendment to Citi Repurchase Agreement to extend maturity date
of agreement from Oct 20 to Dec 2
Source text: [bit.ly/2elxiZH]
