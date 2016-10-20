BRIEF-Triax Diversified High-Yield Trust announces termination

Oct 20 Triax Diversified High-yield Trust
* Triax Diversified High-Yield Trust announces termination
* First Asset Investment Management- Fund will not pay a
regular monthly distribution in December 2016, but may pay a
special distribution if required
* First Asset Investment Management- Yield Trust- Payment of
termination proceeds will be made on or about January 6, 2017
* First Asset Investment Management - Fund's distribution
reinvestment plan will terminate effective November 30, 2016
